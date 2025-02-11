Sporting nears Champions League exit in Dortmund loss, extending a slump since Amorim left

Three months since Ruben Amorim left Sporting Lisbon to take charge of Manchester United, nothing’s the same for him or his old team. Sporting’s 3-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs Tuesday left Amorim’s old club on the verge of elimination. The Portuguese champion hasn’t won any of its five Champions League games since Amorim left. While a change of coach has thrown Sporting out of its rhythm, it may have got Dortmund back on track. Last season’s Champions League runner-up was playing its first European game since Niko Kovac replaced the fired Nuri Sahin.

