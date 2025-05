Sporting Lisbon wins second consecutive Portuguese league title

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Star striker Viktor Gyokeres helped to lead Sporting Lisbon to its second consecutive Portuguese league title after Benfica was held off on the final day of the season on Saturday.

Gyokeres and Pedro Goncalves delivered goals in a 2-0 home win over Vitoria SC to ensure the title stayed with the green and black of Sporting and leave its crosstown rival as runner-up.

Benfica drew at 10-man Braga 1-1. That left Sporting with 82 points and Benfica with 80 after 34 rounds.

Sporting and Benfica arrived to the final round level on points but with the defending champion owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. Sporting needed only to match Benfica’s result, while Benfica needed Sporting to stumble and then to better its result.

It was Sporting’s 21st league title.

The title race went to the last day after Sporting and Benfica drew 1-1 in a derby last weekend when both had a chance to clinch the title.

Sporting’s and Benfica’s games on Saturday were played simultaneously.

Goncalves opened for Sporting in the 53rd and Gyokeres sealed the win in the 82nd with his incredibly impressive 39th goal in 33 appearances.

That improved on the Swede’s previous season tally of 29 league goals to lead Sporting to the 2024 title. He is considered one the hottest prospects in European soccer for a big money move this offseason.

Benfica fell behind early at Braga when Rodrigo Zalazar converted a penalty in the 23rd. Vangelis Pavlidis leveled for Benfica in the 63rd after substitute Angel Di Maria set him up shortly after going on.

Braga was reduced to 10 men three minutes later when midfielder João Moutinho got a second yellow card, but Benfica couldn’t get a winner.

The league ended a day before Portugal holds national elections.

