Sporting Lisbon fires coach hired 6 weeks after Amorim’s departure to Man United

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The successor to Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon has lasted just six weeks. João Pereira was hired on Nov. 11 following the departure of Amorim to Manchester United but already has been replaced by Rui Borges. Borges arrives from Vitoria de Guimaraes. Pereira had three spells at Sporting as a player and took over as coach with the team in first place in the Portuguese league and in second place in the revamped Champions League. Sporting is now second domestically, a point behind Benfica, and in 17th place in the Champions League. Pereira won three of his eight games in charge.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.