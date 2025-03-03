Spencer Knight set to start for Chicago against LA in goaltender’s 1st game since trade

CHICAGO (AP) — Spencer Knight got right to work with the Chicago Blackhawks. Knight was slated to start against the Los Angeles Kings in the goaltender’s first game since he was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. Knight, a Connecticut native who turns 24 on April 19, said he was surprised by the move. He is in the second year of a three-year contract extension that he finalized in 2022. Chicago sent defenseman Seth Jones and a 2026 fourth-round pick to Florida for Knight and a conditional first-round pick in next year’s draft. The Blackhawks also retained 26% of Jones’ salary in the deal, which works out to about $2.5 million annually.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.