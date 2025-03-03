Spencer Knight leads the Blackhawks to a win in his 1st game since trade

By The Associated Press
Florida Panthers' Spencer Knight (30) defends the net against the St. Louis Blues' during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Connor Hamilton]

CHICAGO (AP) — Spencer Knight got right to work with the Chicago Blackhawks. Knight started against the Los Angeles Kings in the goaltender’s first game since he was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. He finished with 41 saves in a 5-1 victory. Knight, a Connecticut native who turns 24 on April 19, says he was surprised by the trade. He is in the second year of a three-year contract extension that was finalized in 2022. Chicago sent defenseman Seth Jones and a 2026 fourth-round pick to Florida for Knight and a conditional first-round pick in next year’s draft. The Blackhawks also retained 26% of Jones’ salary in the deal.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.