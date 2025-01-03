Spear has 6 3s, scores 20, No. 15 Lady Vols open SEC play with 91-78 win over Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jewel Spear hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points and No. 15 Tennessee used a strong first half to beat Texas A&M 91-78 in a SEC opener. The Lady Vols hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 22-15 lead and took command with a 14-0 run in the middle of the second quarter to make it 48-26 at halftime. Ruby Whitehorn started the run with a jumper that made it 28-20 barely two minutes into the second quarter. Six different players scored and Talaysia Cooper’s jumper made it 40-20 at the 4:18 mark. The Aggies only missed two shots in their 4-minute, 19-second drought but had five turnovers. They finished with 25 turnovers — the 10th Tennessee opponent to have at least 20 — and the Lady Vols turned those into 34 points. Aicha Coulibaly scored 20 points for the Aggies.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.