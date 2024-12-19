Spear and Spearman score 18 points apiece, No. 18 Lady Vols top Memphis 90-75

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jewel Spear and Zee Spearman both scored 18 points and No. 18 Tennessee held off Memphis 90-75 at the FedEx Forum. The Lady Vols had six players in double figures with Spearman and Talaysi Cooper, who had 12 points, notching double-doubles with 11 rebounds apiece. Tilly Boler led the Tigers with 23 points. Deede Hagemann, a Michigan State transfer, had 19 in her season debut. One game after setting NCAA records with 30 3-pointers on 64 attempts, Tennessee was 12 of 37 from distance and shot just 40%. The Lady Vols also had a hard time getting away from Memphis, which led a majority of the first half.

