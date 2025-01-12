Sparta Prague signs Danish midfielder Anderson from Serie A’s Venezia

PRAGUE (AP) — Sparta Prague says it has signed Danish midfielder Magnus Kofod Andersen from Serie A newcomer Venezia. The Czech champion says the 25-year-old has agreed a multi-year deal. Financial details were not given. Andersen’s contract with Venezia was to expire at the end of this season. Last season, he helped the Italian side return to the top flight. Since he moved to Venezia from Danish club Nordsjælland in 2022, Andersen played 114 games, scoring four goals. He scored once in 14 games this season. Sparta qualified for the Champions League this season.

