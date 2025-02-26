Spanish soccer fan given 1-year prison sentence for racially abusing Carlos Akapo

MADRID (AP) — A soccer fan who racially abused former Cádiz defender Carlos Akapo during a league match at Granada three years ago has been given a one-year prison sentence by a Spanish court. The supporter has also been handed a 14-month stadium ban. He was caught on camera making monkey gestures towards Akapo, who is Black, during Cádiz’s 0-0 draw at Granada in February 2022. The fan will likely serve a suspended sentence. In Spain, defendants without previous convictions rarely spend time in jail for sentences of less than two years for a non-physically violent crime. Akapo left Cádiz for Major League Soccer side San Jose Earthquakes in August 2022. The 31-year-old joined Brazilian club Amazonas earlier this month.

