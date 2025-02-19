Spanish referee who sent off Bellingham now under scrutiny for business activities

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The referee who sent off Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham for cursing at him has denounced what he calls a false accusation by local media that has led to him being temporarily sidelined by the Spanish soccer federation. The federation says that José Luis Munuera would not be named to referee games until it concludes its analysis of a report by online newspaper El Español that alleged Munuera had business relations with “officials” in the Spanish league. Munuera has responded by saying that the motivational sports talk company he participates has never taken money from a league, federation or club.

