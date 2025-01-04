Spanish league again denies Barcelona’s request to register Olmo

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league and Spain’s soccer federation again denied Barcelona’s request to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor for the rest of the season. The players were only registered through the end of 2024 and Barcelona failed to meet the league’s financial fair-play rules by the end-of-the-year deadline. The league and the federation said in a joint statement that even though Barcelona eventually was able to meet the salary-cap rules, the players can’t be registered again after having already been dropped because of the missed deadline.

