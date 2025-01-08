Spanish government provisionally allows Dani Olmo to continue playing for Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government has stepped to provisionally allow midfielder Dani Olmo and forward Pau Víctor to continue playing for Barcelona following the Spanish league’s refusal to do so. Barcelona appealed the decision by the league to Spain’s Higher Council for Sport. The council has initially ruled in Barcelona’s favor to allow the two players to continue in official competitions while it studies the appeal and makes a definitive ruling. Last summer, the two players were registered only through the end of 2024, and the financially troubled Barcelona failed to meet the league’s financial fair-play rules by the end-of-year deadline.

