Spanish defender Sergio Ramos says he’s in Mexico to win more trophies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The chance to win more trophies and play at the next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup convinced Spanish defender Sergio Ramos to sign a one-year deal with Monterrey of Liga MX in Mexico. Ramos, who will turn 39 in March, was introduced by the club on Sunday. He says “I’m not here to travel, I’m here to try to win new titles.” Monterrey is one of three Mexican teams that will participate in the expanded Club World Cup which is set to be played in the U.S. next summer. The other two are León and Pachuca. As well as the domestic league, Monterrey is also competing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

