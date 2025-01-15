Spain’s Herrera arrives in Buenos Aires to join Boca Juniors on 1-year deal

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera has arrived in Buenos Aires to join Argentine club Boca Juniors. The 35-year-old left Athletic Bilbao and was expected to sign a one-year deal with Boca. The team is beefing up its squad ahead of this year’s Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup. Herrera started his career at Zaragoza and also played for Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain.

