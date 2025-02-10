Spain women’s coach says she was not punishing Hermoso by omitting her after the Rubiales kiss

MADRID (AP) — Spain women’s coach Montse Tomé has told a judge she was not trying to punish Jenni Hermoso by omitting her from the national team in the fallout of the kiss by former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales. Rubiales is accused of sexual assault for kissing Hermoso at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final presentation ceremony, as well as of coercion for allegedly trying to convince the player to support his version of the kiss. Hermoso says she did not consent to the kiss while Rubiales denies wrongdoing.

