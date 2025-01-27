Spain extends contract of national team coach Luis de la Fuente until 2028

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s national team coach Luis de la Fuente has extended his contract until 2028 after leading the team to last year’s European Championship title. The Spanish soccer federation says it is “renewing its confidence” in the 63-year-old De la Fuente, who started coaching the nation’s youth squads in 2013 and took over the senior team after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to replace Luis Enrique. De la Fuente is the first Spain coach to win the European Championship at three different levels after also leading the country to the Under-19 and Under-21 titles. The new contract will keep the former player in charge of La Roja during the 2026 World Cup and Euro 2028.

