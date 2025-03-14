Spain calls up Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio

MADRID (AP) — Spain has called up Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio for the first time ahead of the Nations League quarterfinals against the Netherlands. The 22-year-old Asencio has proven to be a quick and physical center back for Madrid this season after he was given playing time to fill in for the injured Éder Militão. Spain, the Nations League title holder, plays the Dutch in Rotterdam on March 20 and then again in Valencia three days later.

