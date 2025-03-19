Spain betting on young defenders Asencio, Cubarsí and Huijsen

MADRID (AP) — The future is looking bright for Spain when it comes to its defense. Some talented young central defenders have emerged recently and coach Luis de la Fuente is not wasting time in adding them to the national team. Dean Huijsen, the 19-year-old who has been thriving with Bournemouth in the Premier League, was the latest youngster to be called up for “La Roja’s” this year. He joins fellow teenager Pau Cubarsí of Barcelona and 22-year-old Raúl Asencio of Real Madrid.

