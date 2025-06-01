Southern Miss defeats Columbia 8-1, advances to championship round of Hattiesburg Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Grayden Harris and Landen Payne allowed one run, Southern Mississippi scored the go-ahead run on an infield throwing error and the Golden Eagles defeated Columbia 8-1 on Sunday to reach the championship round of the Hattiesburg Regional.

The score was tied at 1-all through five innings before the Golden Eagles scored in each of the final four innings.

Drey Barrett scored the go-ahead run on an infield throwing error in the sixth inning. Jake Cook hit a grounder to first baseman Tate Vogler who missed the tag on Cook and his throw sailed past the catcher when trying to get Barrett out at the plate.

Southern Miss (46-15) added a run in the seventh, three in the eighth and two in the ninth. Ben Higdon blasted a three-run home run in the eighth.

Regional host Southern Mississippi advanced to the championship round against undefeated Miami. The Golden Eagles need a win later Sunday and again on Monday to advance to the super regionals. Miami needs one victory to win the regional and advance.

Harris (5-3) allowed four hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings. He left with a runner on first in the seventh inning, giving way to Payne who induced an inning-ending 3-6-3 double play. Payne allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings for his fifth save.

Joe Sheets (3-4) allowed two runs, one earned in 5 1/3 innings for Columbia (30-19). ___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.