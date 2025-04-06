Southampton relegated from the Premier League, Liverpool beaten by Fulham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Southampton became the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season after a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

With just 10 points from 31 games, last-placed Southampton cannot finish above Wolverhampton Wanderers in 17th.

Top of the table Liverpool lost 3-2 at Fulham, but remains 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, which drew 1-1 with Everton on Saturday. Brentford and Chelsea drew 0-0.

Southampton’s relegation is the joint fourth earliest in the Premier League era, according to Premier League statistician Opta.

Derby’s drop on March 29 in 2008 is still the earliest relegation since the league began in 1992. Huddersfield and Fulham suffered earlier relegations than Southampton, which is now joint with Leicester in 2002.

Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool, at Craven Cottage, London, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung

Two first half goals from Brennan Johnson at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium put Southampton on course for its 25th league defeat of the campaign. Mateus Fernandes pulled one back late on for the visitors before Mathys Tel struck a third for Spurs from the penalty spot in added time.

Liverpool slips up

Liverpool failed to take advantage of Arsenal dropping points a day earlier, but still remains on course to win a record-equalling 20th English league title.

Defeat at Craven Cottage was only its second in the league all season and came despite Alexis Mac Allister opening the scoring in the 14th minute. Goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz saw Fulham lead 3-1 at halftime.

Luis Diaz got Liverpool’s second after the break.

Arne Slot’s team needs 11 points from the remaining seven games to be crowned champion.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.