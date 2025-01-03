South Korean second baseman Hyeseong Kim agrees to $12.5M, 3-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean All-Star second baseman Hyeseong Kim and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $12.5 million, three-year contract, the latest addition by the World Series champions in their offseason spending spree. Kim gets a $1 million signing bonus and salaries of $2.5 million this year and $3.75 million in each of the following two seasons. The Dodgers have $5 million options for 2028 and 2029 that could raise the value to $22 million over five seasons. The options must be exercised together and the team would pay a $1.5 million buyout if they are declined.

