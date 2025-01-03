South Korean second baseman Hyeseong Kim agrees to $12.5M, 3-year deal with Dodgers, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the talks tells The Associated Press that South Korean All-Star second baseman Hyeseong Kim and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $12.5 million, three-year contract. The deal is another addition by the World Series champions in their offseason spending spree. Kim, who turns 26 on Jan. 27, has played eight seasons in South Korea, the last six with the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes. He set career highs with a .326 average, 11 homers and 75 RBIs while stealing 30 bases. Kim has a .304 career average with 37 homers, 386 RBIs and 211 steals.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.