South Florida plans coaching search after Ben Fletcher served in interim role this season

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — South Florida says it will conduct a national search for a new men’s basketball coach after Ben Fletcher filled the role on an interim basis this season following the death of Amir Abdur-Rahim. Abdur-Rahim died at the age of 43 on Oct. 24. The Bulls went 13-19 overall and 6-12 in the American Athletic Conference this season. Fletcher previously had served as an assistant on Abdur-Rahim’s staffs at Kennesaw State and South Florida. The Bulls lost their last five games and fell to Wichita State 73-68 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday.

