South Dakota’s Grace Larkins is AP women’s basketball player of the week

Grace Larkins is The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the week. The South Dakota guard set the school’s single-game scoring record with 45 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Omaha. Her 45 points are the second most in a game of any NCAA Division I player this season. She averaged 39.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and seven assists in a pair of victories. Sedona Prince of TCU was the runner-up. The senior forward averaged 25 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in road wins over Kansas and Teas Tech. She’s helped the Horned Frogs to a 17-1 start.

