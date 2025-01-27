South Carolina’s arena DJ suspended 1 game for playing song by Flau’Jae Johnson’s late father

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina athletic department announced the women’s basketball team’s arena DJ has been suspended for one game for the choice of music played at the end of the Gamecocks’ win over LSU on Friday. The DJ played the song “Cut Friends” by Camouflage. The artist, whose real name was Jason Johnson, was the father of LSU player Flau’Jae Johnson. He was murdered in 2003. No. 2 South Carolina beat No. 5 LSU 66-56 on Friday night for the Tigers’ first loss. Flau’jae Johnson wrote on X that the DJ’s behavior was nasty and there was nothing funny about it.

