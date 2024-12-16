South Carolina, UCLA, Duke and Texas women to play in round-robin tournament in Las Vegas in 2025

South Carolina, UCLA, Duke and Texas will play in a round-robin tournament in Las Vegas next year during Thanksgiving week.

The Players Era Women’s Championship will allow the opportunity for athletes on each team to engage in at least $1 million of NIL activities with the title group and sponsors.

“Players Era is creating the first-ever tentpole women’s college basketball MTE with an unbelievably loaded field and fascinating storylines, early season matchups that are sure to set the tone for the rest of the season,” said Players ERA CEO Seth Berger. “Our women’s championship includes the same level of guaranteed NIL opportunities for the players as the men’s championship.”

The event will coincide with the the men’s Players Era Festival that debuted at MGM Grand Garden Arena last month. Oregon won the men’s championship by topping Alabama 83-81.

Each of the women’s teams will play the other three teams. South Carolina faced Duke and UCLA already this season and will play Texas in conference as the Longhorns moved to the SEC this year.

“We’re excited to be among the first women’s teams invited to play in the Players Era Women’s Championship,” said South Carolina coach Dawn Staley. “This innovative event brings together everything we’re looking for – quality games early in the season, a great location for fans to come and enjoy, and NIL opportunities for our players.”

The four teams are currently in the top 10 of the poll, with UCLA and South Carolina 1-2. Texas is sixth and Duke is ninth. The Bruins topped the Gamecocks in November to end the defending champions’ 43-game winning streak.

“As a program striving to consistently compete at a championship level, it’s essential to measure ourselves against the best,” said UCLA coach Cori Close. “We’re excited for a rematch with South Carolina and the opportunity to compete against other exceptional programs at the Player’s Era Women’s Championship. This will be the premier out of conference tournament with a national audience to boot. It is a great honor to be included in this elite event.“

