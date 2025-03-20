South Carolina trio seeking 3rd national title in four years as March Madness start

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sania Feagin, Raven Johnson and Bree Hall are chasing history, even if South Carolina’s trio do it a bit under the radar at times. The three were all part of the Gamecocks’ No. 1 recruiting class before the 2022 season and more than lived up to that billing with three Southeastern Conference tournament titles and national crowns after their freshman and junior seasons. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said the group does not get the individual credit the have deserved over the years. Top-seeded South Carolina opens the Birmingham 2 Regional against 16th-seeded Tennessee Tech on Friday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.