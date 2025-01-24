South Carolina rewards coach Shane Beamer with a 3-year contract extension and a $1.5M raise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is getting a $1.5 million raise after the Gamecocks won their final six regular-season games. The university’s board of trustees approved Beamer’s raise and a three-year contract extension. His new deal will pay him $8.15 million in 2025, with $100,000 raises annually through 2030. Beamer’s previous contract would have paid him $6.625 million in 2025, with $250,000 raises in 2026 and 2027. The Gamecocks (9-4) beat rival Clemson to close the regular season and just missed making the College Football Playoff. Nonetheless, Beamer was named the SEC Coach of the Year by The Associated Press.

