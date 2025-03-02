South Carolina gets No. 1 seed in SEC tournament after winning coin flip with Texas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will be the No. 1 seed in the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament after winning a coin flip. The sixth-ranked Gamecocks and top-ranked Texas both finished 15-1 in conference play. They split their season series, leading to a coin flip to determine the top seed for the tournament, which begins on Wednesday. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey flipped a coin from Birmingham, Alabama, during halftime of LSU’s game against Mississippi to determine the top seed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.