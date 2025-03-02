South Carolina gets No. 1 seed in SEC tournament after winning coin flip with Texas

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley yells to her players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will be the No. 1 seed in the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament after winning a coin flip. The sixth-ranked Gamecocks and top-ranked Texas both finished 15-1 in conference play. They split their season series, leading to a coin flip to determine the top seed for the tournament, which begins on Wednesday. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey flipped a coin from Birmingham, Alabama, during halftime of LSU’s game against Mississippi to determine the top seed.

