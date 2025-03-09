South Carolina coach Dawn Staley: We deserve to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said her team deserves to be the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament following a dominant run through the Southeastern Conference Tournament, culminating with an impressive 64-45 rout of No. 1 Texas in the championship game. The Gamecocks (30-3) entered the SEC Tournament ranked fifth in the country and projected to be a No. 2 seed. But after throttling their three league opponents by 18, 21 and 19 points, a No. 1 seed now seems to be a lock. However, Staley thinks her team deserves more. “When you win this tournament and play the schedule that we play, I do think we’re the No. 1 overall seed,” Staley said

