South Carolina coach Dawn Staley: We deserve to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley holds the trophy with forward Sania Feagin after their win against Texas in an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Carlson]

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said her team deserves to be the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament following a dominant run through the Southeastern Conference Tournament, culminating with an impressive 64-45 rout of No. 1 Texas in the championship game. The Gamecocks (30-3) entered the SEC Tournament ranked fifth in the country and projected to be a No. 2 seed. But after throttling their three league opponents by 18, 21 and 19 points, a No. 1 seed now seems to be a lock. However, Staley thinks her team deserves more. “When you win this tournament and play the schedule that we play, I do think we’re the No. 1 overall seed,” Staley said

