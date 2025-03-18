South American soccer president apologizes for comparing Brazilian clubs to Tarzan’s chimp

SAO PAULO (AP) — South American soccer body CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez has apologized for his remarks comparing Brazilian clubs to a chimpanzee from Tarzan films. Domínguez had told journalists after the Copa Libertadores draw in Paraguay that the South American club tournament without Brazilian teams that have dominated it in recent years would be “like Tarzan without Cheetah.” Domínguez says “Regarding my recent statement, I want to express my apologies” and “I never intended to belittle or discredit anyone.” Palmeiras president Leila Pereira was in disbelief and says “I thought the video had been manipulated by AI.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.