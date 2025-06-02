South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen retires from international cricket

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Big-hitting South Africa wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen announced his retirement from international cricket Monday to spend more time with his family.

Klaasen’s decision comes as a surprise given his importance to South Africa and impact in franchise leagues around the world. It comes just less than a year after he was South Africa’s top scorer in its loss to India in the T20 World Cup final.

“It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision but also one that I have absolute peace with,” Klaasen said, adding that he was looking forward to more time with his family.

The 33-year-old Klaasen has played 122 games for South Africa across all formats but in April he was left off South Africa’s list of players on central contracts for 2025 and 2026. Cricket South Africa said at the time that talks on his future were ongoing.

Klaasen had previously retired from test cricket last year after having played four career tests for South Africa.

“Heinrich has been a fantastic ambassador for South African cricket, both on and off the field. His performances in the green and gold have brought joy to many South Africans, and his legacy will undoubtedly inspire the next generation,” Cricket South Africa chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said in a statement Monday.

“We thank him for his contributions over the years and wish him everything of the best for the future.”

Klaasen announced his retirement on the same day as another big-hitting player, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, confirmed his retirement from one-day international cricket.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.