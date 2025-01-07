South African teenager becomes youngest top class driver to win a Dakar Rally stage

AL HENAKIYAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Nineteen-year-old Saood Variawa of South Africa became the youngest top-class driver to win a stage in the Dakar Rally. The previous record was 22 set last Saturday by American Seth Quintero. Variawa shrugged off a late puncture to win the 327-kilometer third stage from Bisha north to Al Henakiyah. Another South African, Henk Lategan, was 12th and held on to the overall lead. But five-time champion Nasser Al-Attiyah made up four minutes to sit seven minutes back. Daniel Sanders’ overall motorbike lead was also slashed. But the Australian has seven minutes on Skyler Howes of the U.S. Lorenzo Santolini of Spain has taken the stage, the first winner for French brand Sherco in six years.

