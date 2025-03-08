South African amateur Kieron Van Wyk stroke back in PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — South African amateur Kieron Van Wyk shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to pull within a stroke of leader Karl Vilips with one round left in the Puerto Rico Open.

The 23-year-old Van Wyk, a senior at the College of Charleston, is making his first PGA Tour start. Ranked No. 1 in the APGA Collegiate Ranking, he earned an exemption this week by winning the 2024 White Sands Bahamas Men’s NCAA Golf Invitational.

“Definitely soaking in every moment and the crowds and having the people cheer me on. We don’t get that every week playing in college,” Van Wyk said. “As far as golf goes, I think it’s just like every other tournament I play, just take it as it is and hit the golf ball.”

He eagled the par-5 14th Saturday in a bogey-free round at Grand Reserve in the event played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Van Wyk is trying to become the second amateur winner in two years on the PGA Tour. Last year, Nick Dunlop won at La Quinta to become the first amateur champion since Phil Mickelson in 1991.

“Just keep on doing what I’ve been doing the last three days and hopefully it pays off by the end of tomorrow,” Van Eyk said.

Vilips had a 66 to top the leaderboard at 18-under 198 The Australian earned a PGA Tour card last season on the Korn Ferry Tour. He’s fighting stomach problems.

“Feeling pretty good with the position I’m in,” Vilips said. “I wish my stomach felt a little bit better, but it is what it is. You’ve got one more day, just battle through it.”

American Joseph Bramlett was tied for second with Van Wyk after a 64.

Austin Cook was 16 under after a 69. Chad Ramey (65), Steven Fisk (67), Norman Xiong (68) and William Mouw (69) were 15 under.

Second-round leader Rasmus Neergard-Petersen had a 73 to drop into a tie for ninth at 14 under in his PGA Tour debut. Neergard-Petersen received a commissioner’s exemption for international players into the event.

