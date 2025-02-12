South Africa wins toss and elects to bat in a must-win tri-nation series match against Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — South Africa won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan on Wednesday in a must-win tri-nation series game for both teams at an upgraded National Bank Stadium.

New Zealand has already qualified for Friday’s final after beating Pakistan and South Africa at Lahore. Karachi is among three venues along with Lahore and Rawalpindi which is being upgraded by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the Champions Trophy starting next week.

South Africa is bolstered with the arrival of opening batter Toni de Zorzi, wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and fast bowler Corbin Bosch, who all missed the six-wicket loss to New Zealand at Lahore.

Matthew Breetzke, who is not part of South Africa’s Champions Trophy squad, retained his place in the starting XI after becoming the first player in ODI history to score 150 in his debut match.

Half of South Africa’s Champions Trophy squad, including Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada, will arrive over the weekend, a day after the tri-nation series final.

South Africa's Mathew Breetzke celebrates after scoring century during the tri-series ODI cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/K.M. Chaudary

Injured fast bowler Haris Rauf was one of the two changes Pakistan made from the lineup which lost to New Zealand by 78 runs last Saturday.

Rauf had a side strain while bowling his seventh over against the Black Caps and didn’t bat. He is replaced by pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

Top-order batter Saud Shakeel will be playing his first ODI since the 2023 World Cup in India and replaced Kamran Ghulam as Pakistan searches for the right batting combination ahead of the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand.

___

Lineups:

South Africa: Toni de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.