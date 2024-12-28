South Africa stumbles to 27-3 in pursuit of tricky 148-run target in 1st test against Pakistan

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s top-order stumbled against Pakistan’s pace attack as the first cricket test headed towards an exciting finish after Marco Jansen’s six-wicket haul had set the home team a tricky 148-run target. South Africa needs a win in one of the two matches against Pakistan to seal its place in next June’s World Test Championship final. But it wobbled to 27-3 at stumps on a wicket where the pace bowlers have consistently troubled the batters. South Africa’s hopes may now rest on Aiden Markram, who was unbeaten on 22. Captain Temba Bavuma is yet to get off the mark.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.