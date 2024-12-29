South Africa seals place in World Test Championship final with a tense 2-wicket win against Pakistan

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — South Africa tailenders Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen hung in against relentless fast bowler Mohammad Abbas for a tense two-wicket win in the first test on Sunday that sealed the Proteas’ place in next year’s World Test Championship final. Jansen (16 not out) overshadowed Abbas’ brilliant figures of 6-54 with a square driven boundary against the fast bowler as South Africa reached 150-8 just after lunch on Day 4 and escaped with a close win. Abbas, making a comeback after more than three years in the test wilderness, had flattened South Africa’s tricky chase of 148 runs in a marathon 13-over spell before lunch on Day 4 as the home team limped to 99-8, losing four wickets for three runs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.