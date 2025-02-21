South Africa pulls off hidden ball trick for out, Nicaragua wins WBC Qualifiers opener

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — South Africa pulled off a hidden ball trick for an inning-ending out against Nicaragua in the opening game of the World Baseball Classic qualifiers. Nicaragua went on to win the game 2-1 in 10 innings. The trickery came in the seventh inning Friday after Nicaragua’s Freddy Zamora had tagged up on a flyball and slid safely into third with two outs. Justin Erasmus, the pitcher who had been backing up third base, then walked by third baseman Anthony Phillips, who kept the ball in his glove. When Erasmus walked to the back of the mound, the runner stepped off third base and was tagged out.

