South Africa prop Steven Kitshoff retires from all rugby because of a serious neck injury

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa prop Steven Kitshoff has announced his retirement from all rugby because of a serious neck injury that he said in an interview last year left him “two millimeters” from death. Kitshoff said he was retiring Tuesday in a statement from his South African domestic team, the Stormers. Kitshoff played 83 tests for the Springboks, winning back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023. His last test for the Boks was the 12-11 win over New Zealand in the World Cup final in Paris two years ago. The 33-year-old front-rower said the risk to his wellbeing if he kept playing was “simply too high.”

