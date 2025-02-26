Sourdif gets first NHL goal as Panthers beat Predators 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Justin Sourdif scored his first NHL goal and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Sam Bennett had a goal, assist and fight for a Gordie Howe hat trick, and Gustav Forsling and Mackie Samoskevich also scored to help the Panthers win for the third time in four games. Spencer Knight made 18 saves and Aleksander Barkov had two assists.

Micheal McCarron scored and Juuse Saros made 21 saves for the Predators, losers of two straight.

Bennett opened the scoring 1:23 into the game on an early power play. He later fought Nashville’s Cole Smith and assisted on Samoskevich’s goal in the third period.

Sourdif tucked a wrist shot from in close just underneath the crossbar at 4:21 of the second for his first career goal off of a 2-on-1 rush with Jesper Boqvist to make it 2-0. Sourdif was recalled from Charlotte of the AHL earlier Tuesday.

McCarron got the Predators on the scoreboard at 4:30 of the third for his first goal in 33 games, but Florida went back up by two at 9:02 on Forsling’s goal.

Takeaways

Panthers: Knight has won three-consecutive starts and improved his career record against Nashville to 3-0-0.

Predators: Nashville captain Roman Josi did not play in the third period. Midway through the second, he was driven hard into the end boards by Bennett, who was assessed a minor penalty for boarding. Josi played the remainder of the second and finished with 15:39 of ice time.

Key moment

Just 4:32 after McCarron drew the Predators within a goal, Forsling’s wrist shot from the left side eluded Saros, giving the Panthers a 3-1 lead midway through the third.

Key stat

The Panthers improved their record to 22-3-0 when leading after the first period this season.

Up next

Panthers host Edmonton on Thursday, and Predators host Winnipeg.

