Sounders acquire forward Jesus Ferreira in trade with Dallas

The Seattle Sounders have acquired U.S. team forward Jesus Ferreira in a trade with FC Dallas. Ferreira played in 163 MLS regular season games with Dallas, scoring 53 goals with 34 assists. He has 15 goals in 23 appearances for the United States, and was on the squad that played in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Sounders sent Dallas winger Leo Chu and $1 million in general allocation money, with additional general allocation money over the next two seasons if performance metrics are met.

