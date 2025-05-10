Sorloth scores 4 goals and fastest La Liga hat trick as Atletico blasts Real Sociedad

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth scored four goals in the first half hour and set a record for the fastest hat trick in La Liga history to fuel a 4-0 rout of Real Sociedad on Saturday.

The Norway striker had a hat trick from scoring in the seventh, 10th and 11th minutes to the delight of the fans at Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid.

His treble was the fastest in La Liga history, according to Opta Statistics, which said that it beat the previous mark of three goals in the first 15 minutes by Edmundo Suárez de Trabanco in 1941.

Sorloth got going when he volleyed in a cross from Pablo Barrios. He made it two with an angled shot just inside the far post, and Sociedad was left groggy when Jon Martín’s clearance hit teammate Aritz Elustondo and fell for Sorloth to smash home.

Sorloth waited until the half-hour mark before he used one touch to control a pass by Samuel Lino before beating goalkeeper Alex Remiro to make it four goals.

Atletico looks like a lock to finish in third place. Sociedad was in 12th place and struggling to finish in positions for at least a Conference League bid in the final season of coach Imanol Alguacil.

