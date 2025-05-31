Soriano tosses 6 scoreless innings as Angels beat Guardians 4-1 in Trout’s return

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Soriano threw six scoreless innings, Mike Trout had a hit in his return to the Angels’ lineup and Los Angeles beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 on Friday night.

Jo Adell had three hits and an RBI and Jorge Soler hit a solo homer down the left-field line in the ninth inning as the Angels snapped a five-game losing streak.

Cleveland’s José Ramírez had his 21-game hitting streak snapped. He drew a walk in the eighth inning to extend his on-base streak to 26 games.

The Guardians, who have dropped four of their last five, avoided a shutout on Nolan Jones’ RBI single to right with two outs in the ninth.

It was the third time this season Soriano (4-5) has gone at least six innings and not allowed a run. The right-hander allowed only four hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez throws to first base but not in time to put out Los Angeles Angels' Logan O'Hoppe during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Long

Trout, activated off the injured list after he missed 26 games due to a bone bruise on his left knee, lined out to Ramírez at third in his first at-bat before he lined a base hit to left-center in the fourth inning.

Adell singled to right with one out in the second to drive in Soler, who drew a walk off Luis Ortiz (2-6) to lead off the inning.

The Halos added a pair of runs in the seventh when Scott Kingery scored on a passed ball and Soler had a run-scoring single to center.

Key moment

The Guardians had the bases loaded with two outs in the fourth inning, but Soriano got Gabriel Arias to chase a 98 mph sinker for the strikeout.

Key stat

Trout went 1 for 5 and batted fifth as the designated hitter. It was the first time since Sept. 26, 2011, the three-time American League MVP started a game hitting lower than third.

Up next

RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-6, 5.23 ERA) goes for the Angels while RHP Slade Cecconi (1-1, 3.27 ERA) takes the mound for the Guardians.

