Sooners hire Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy as football program’s general manager

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy has been hired as Oklahoma’s general manager for football. Nagy will lead the Sooners’ roster management and talent acquisition, including player recruitment, evaluation, retention and compensation. He also will oversee name, image, and likeness, the transfer portal process, revenue-share allocation, scholarships and player eligibility. Nagy worked in NFL scouting for 18 years with Seattle, Kansas City, New England and Washington. Since 2018 he has been executive director of the Senior Bowl, the college all-star game that showcases draft-eligible players.

