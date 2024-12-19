Son scores direct from a corner as Tottenham beats Man United 4-3 in the English League Cup

Son Heung-min scored directly from a corner as Tottenham advanced to the semifinals of the English League Cup with a 4-3 win over Manchester United. Spurs were trying to hold off a dramatic comeback from United, having led 3-0 early in the second half, when Son’s spectacular 88th minute strike made it 4-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Jonny Evans scored again for United in stoppage time, but Spurs held on for the win. Spurs will play Premier League leader Liverpool for a place in the final, and Arsenal was drawn against Newcastle in the other last-four matchup.

