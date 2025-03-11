Son of former Madrid and Brazil star Marcelo called up to Spain’s youth team

MADRID (AP) — Enzo Alves the son of former Real Madrid and Brazil left back Marcelo has been called up for Spain’s under-17 national team. It was the first call-up to the team for the 15-year-old forward who was born in the Spanish capital. Alves signed his first contract with Madrid in 2022. Marcelo played 16 seasons for Madrid. He retired last year after joining Brazilian club Fluminense last year.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.