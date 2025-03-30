Sommer’s saves help Serie A leader Inter beat Udinese

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeper Yann Sommer made two clutch saves and Inter Milan made sure of maintaining its Serie A lead with a 2-1 win over visiting Udinese on Sunday.

Marko Arnautovic took advantage of a rare start at center forward, opening the scoring early in the first half by redirecting in a cross from Federico Dimarco with one touch.

Davide Frattesi quickly doubled the lead with a nearly identical goal.

Center back Oumar Solet pulled one back for Udinese midway through the second half with a long, curling shot for his first Serie A goal.

Sommer then palmed away a dangerous effort from Lorenzo Lucca to preserve the lead.

Sommer also made a save on a close-range effort from Solet in stoppage time, after which vehement protests from Simone Inzaghi resulted in the Inter coach being sent off.

Inter moved six points clear of second-placed Napoli, which was hosting AC Milan later.

Earlier, third-placed Atalanta lost 1-0 at Fiorentina.

Arnautovic replaced Lautaro Martinez, who picked up a knock with Argentina.

Inter also sorely missed injured center back Alessandro Bastoni.

In the upcoming Champions League quarterfinals, Inter faces Bayern Munich.

Atalanta’s fading title hopes take another hit

Atalanta dropped nine points back with its second consecutive loss after getting beat 2-0 by Inter before the international break.

Fiorentina striker Moise Kean scored his 16th goal of the season at the end of the first half with a solo action.

“In terms of the title race, I would say we’re done,” Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said. “It was an impossible dream that I think had already faded away during the match with Inter.”

Also, Cagliari beat last-placed Monza 3-0.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.