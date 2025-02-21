Some in baseball think an international draft could address corruption. Creating one isn’t that easy

Major League Baseball is convinced an international draft would cut down on corruption among Latin American signings, a framework the players’ association has long opposed. Some officials in the Dominican agree. But because pathways into MLB’s pipeline are governed by the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and its major league players, a draft can’t be instituted until big leaguers sign off. The current big league CBA expires in December of 2026.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.