Solo Ball scores 22 points as No. 11 UConn beats DePaul 81-68

CHICAGO (AP) — Solo Ball made seven 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, helping No. 11 UConn beat DePaul 81-68 for its seventh straight win. Alex Karaban had 18 points for the Huskies, who have recovered nicely after losing three in a row at the Maui Invitational. UConn closed out the road win without Liam McNeeley, who departed with 13:48 left after going down near midcourt. The freshman forward appeared to be favoring his right leg as he was helped off the floor. Conor Enright had 18 points and nine assists for DePaul.

