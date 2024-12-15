Sofia Goggia of Italy wins a World Cup super-G after receiving advice from good friend Lindsey Vonn

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Sofia Goggia of Italy found a fast line through the technical Birds of Prey course to win a women’s super-G. For that, she can thank good friend and fellow Red Bull sponsor Lindsey Vonn. The 40-year-old Vonn wasn’t racing Sunday, but did serve as a forerunner and tested out the course. Vonn relayed a course report to the top of the hill for her American teammates and to Goggia. Goggia put Vonn’s advice into action as she finished in 1 minute, 3.90 seconds on an overcast and windy day. She held off Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.48 seconds. Ariane Raedler of Austria was third.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.